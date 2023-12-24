Blackpink’s Jennie announces ‘solo journey’: Is she leaving the KPop girl group?

Fans were not only treated to some iconic performances but also to trailer screenings and even a drone show
Blackpink's Jennie dropped some exciting news for her fans on Sunday. The star announced her 'solo journey' as she starts her own label titled 'OA'.
The news comes just after the group renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment on December 6. Concerns about their individual contracts remain uncertain.
Taking to social platform Instagram on Sunday, the star dropped the big news as she shared few pictures along with a message.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Hi, this is Jennie. This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received. I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK.”
According to the website, the label was founded in November 2023. The introduction on the site revealed that OA stands for ODDATELIER. "OA, which stands for ODDATELIER, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected. It is a label founded by artist Jennie in November 2023.”
Despite earlier speculations, Jennie never confirmed the news until now.
ALSO READ:
Fans were not only treated to some iconic performances but also to trailer screenings and even a drone show
The film is all set to hit theatres on December 21
Lynne Abdulhadi's search for her roots led her to start 'Painting For Palestine' as a means to heal and reclaim cultural identity
There are several places to visit and dine this holiday season
He is survived by his children, actors Janno and Melissa Gibbs
From fixing high-profile calendars to meeting quirky celebrity requests, there’s a lot that goes into making star-shows happen, as we learn from the event and concert promoter Thomas Ovesen
Prepare for the holiday season with these family friendly activities in town
People close to Perry told investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, a treatment used to treat depression and anxiety