Blackpink to mark UAE debut with concert in January

The South Korean girl band will perform in Abu Dhabi

By CT Desk Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 10:50 AM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 11:16 AM

Popular South Korean girl group Blackpink is coming to Abu Dhabi for their first-ever performance in the UAE. Brough to you by Live Nation, the concert will take place at Etihad Park in Yas Island on January 28, 2023.

Blackpink is the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulate one billion views each on YouTube and the most-subscribed music act on the platform with over 80 million subscribers. The global K-pop phenomenon comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Losa, are famous for their eclectic mix of pop, hip-hop, and trap.

Since their formation in 2016, the iconic band have performed globally to sold out arenas and have been dubbed as the one of the biggest girl groups in the world.

The concert will be a part of the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] ABU DHABI in celebration of their most recent album which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album sales. BORN PINK became the very first K-pop female group in history to make a double million seller. Currently, Blackpink’s Shut Down has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. The song has also been in Hot 100 and Global 200 Billboard charts for 3 consecutive weeks since its release.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, November 3 before general ticket sales start on Friday, November 4. For more information visit livenation.ae.

