Blackpink’s Rose teases ‘New Trick’ with music video shot on iPhone 18 Pro

BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ is giving fans a first taste of her new song, ‘New Trick’, through Apple’s latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign.

The singer was also seen holding the new burgundy iPhone in a mirror selfie shared on the day Apple announced its latest products. The joint Instagram post from Apple and ROSÉ featured the caption: “iPhone, new trick, watch this, watch this !!!!”, alongside the hashtags #ShotoniPhone18Pro and #newtrick.

A preview of the music video premiered during Apple’s unveiling of the iPhone 18 Pro. Directed by Dave Meyers, the video was filmed entirely on the new device, according to The Music Universe.

The full release is scheduled for midnight British Summer Time on September 18, which corresponds to 3am in the UAE.

Speaking to Vogue, ROSÉ said she wrote the song with frequent collaborator Amy Allen shortly after the Met Gala. The track moves towards a lighter mood after the sadness explored on her debut album, Rosie.

“I loved being that girl and channeling that energy in the studio,” she told the magazine.

Vogue reports that ‘New Trick’ is a standalone release, with her second album expected in 2027. ROSÉ said she is still exploring the sound and direction of that next chapter.

She joins several artists who have released music videos through Apple’s campaign, including Lady Gaga with ‘Stupid Love’, Olivia Rodrigo with ‘Get Him Back!’ and The Weeknd with ‘Dancing in the Flames’. The Music Universe

The burgundy finish seen in ROSÉ’s post is one of four colours in the new iPhone 18 Pro lineup, alongside black, silver and glacier.

As Khaleej Times reported, UAE prices start at Dh5,099 for the iPhone 18 Pro and Dh5,499 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Pre-orders begin on September 12, with availability from September 18.

The models introduce a 48MP main camera with variable aperture, giving users greater control over lighting and depth of field, along with new manual camera controls. Other updates include the A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island and longer battery life.