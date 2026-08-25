BlackPink's Lisa and Jisoo announce new solo music projects hours apart

BlackPink members Lisa and Jisoo have announced new solo projects just hours apart, giving fans two new releases to look forward to.

Lisa announced her upcoming EP Press Play on social media, with the project set to be released on October 23. Before the EP arrives, she will release the single SaWaDiKa on September 3.

The EP is expected to feature six tracks, while the title of SaWaDiKa, a Thai greeting, reflects Lisa’s Thai roots.

Just hours after Lisa’s announcement, Jisoo revealed plans for her own solo comeback.

According to her agency Blissoo the singer will release a new single titled Click on September 4.

It will mark her first solo music since Eyes Closed, her collaboration with Zayn Malik, released in October 2025.

Jisoo teased the release on social media with a video set in an amusement park, featuring unusual characters and a ticket before revealing the title Click.

The single follows her first solo EP Amortage, which was released in February 2025.

The back to back announcements come during BLACKPINK’s 10th anniversary year, as the members continue to work on individual projects alongside their activities as a group.

Fans will now get new solo music from the two members on consecutive days, with Lisa’s SaWaDiKa arriving on September 3 and Jisoo’s Click following on September 4.