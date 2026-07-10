Bismil, Indian Ocean to headline Indie Soul Fest in Dubai this July

Dubai is set to welcome a new celebration of independent Indian music as Indie Soul Fest makes its debut at Coca-Cola Arena on July 26. Presented by Marquee Global Events, the festival brings together acclaimed singer-songwriter Bismil and iconic folk-rock band Indian Ocean for an evening inspired by the intimate traditions of the mehfil and baithak.

Positioned as 'A Mehfil for the Modern Soul', the festival aims to create a more immersive concert experience centred on storytelling, poetry and emotional connection rather than spectacle. Organisers say the event is designed for audiences who appreciate music that is rooted in authenticity and lived experiences.

Bismil, known for blending Sufi influences with contemporary indie sounds, has built a loyal following through his introspective lyrics and evocative live performances. Joining him is Indian Ocean, one of India's pioneering independent bands, celebrated for its distinctive fusion of folk, classical and rock music over a career spanning more than three decades.

"Indie Soul Fest was conceived as a celebration of music in its purest form intimate, honest and deeply human," said Rahul Gomes, Founder and Managing Director of Marquee Global Events UAE. "At a time when audiences have access to music everywhere, truly meaningful live experiences have become increasingly rare. Through Indie Soul Fest, we wanted to create a modern mehfil for the soul-seeking community a space where artists and audiences can connect through stories, emotions and shared moments."

The concert will take place at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, July 26, with doors opening at 7pm and performances beginning at 8pm. The event is expected to run until approximately 11:30pm.

Tickets are available through the arena's official ticketing channels.