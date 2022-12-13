Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share adorable video as daughter Devi turns 1 month

The couple welcomed their first child six years after their marriage

By ANI Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 8:56 AM

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi turned a month older on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha and Karan jointly shared a video in which they were seen celebrating the occasion by cutting the cake.

Along with the video, the new mommy wrote, "And just like that Devi is one month old.Thank you to everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings. We are very grateful."

She also shared a close-up of the cake image on her Insta story.

On the cake it was written, "Devi turns 1 month."

As soon as the post was shared, the couple's fans and industry friends dropped their comments.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Recently, celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also welcomed little ones.

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. The two first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

