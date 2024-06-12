Bipasha Basu calls daughter ‘mini me’

The emotional video opens with a shot of her late father, Ashok Chopra, singing along to the Bollywood classic Sawan ke Mahine me from the 1964 movie Sharabi
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu posted childhood photographs of herself and images of her daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on Instagram on Tuesday.
The first composite image shows a young Basu and Devi. The second photo highlights that even as a child, Basu loved stylish braids, a trait her daughter shares.
In the caption, Basu wrote, "My mini me. Mine. #devibasusinghgrover #choosingsunshine #mammaandbaby."
Soon after the Raaz actress dropped the pictures, fans commeted on the uncanny resemblance between the two.
One user wrote, "Like Mother - Like Daughter..!!!" Another user commented, "Awwww! So cute! Twins for sure!"
Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in 2015. They married the next year, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.
ALSO READ:
The emotional video opens with a shot of her late father, Ashok Chopra, singing along to the Bollywood classic Sawan ke Mahine me from the 1964 movie Sharabi
In the video, the duo is seen re-enacting the famous dialogue
Ranbir Kapoor's co-star in the upcoming film
From arcades to escape rooms and karting, there are several indoor facilities to visit this summer
They will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in December
People in her neighbourhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, following which, they informed the police
There are three new songs on the extended record