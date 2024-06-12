E-Paper

Bipasha Basu calls daughter ‘mini me’

Devi is Basu’s first child with husband, Karan Singh Grover

By ANI

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:09 PM

Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu posted childhood photographs of herself and images of her daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on Instagram on Tuesday.

The first composite image shows a young Basu and Devi. The second photo highlights that even as a child, Basu loved stylish braids, a trait her daughter shares.


In the caption, Basu wrote, "My mini me. Mine. #devibasusinghgrover #choosingsunshine #mammaandbaby."

Soon after the Raaz actress dropped the pictures, fans commeted on the uncanny resemblance between the two.


One user wrote, "Like Mother - Like Daughter..!!!" Another user commented, "Awwww! So cute! Twins for sure!"

Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in 2015. They married the next year, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

