Bipasha Basu calls daughter ‘mini me’

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:09 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu posted childhood photographs of herself and images of her daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on Instagram on Tuesday.

The first composite image shows a young Basu and Devi. The second photo highlights that even as a child, Basu loved stylish braids, a trait her daughter shares.

In the caption, Basu wrote, "My mini me. Mine. #devibasusinghgrover #choosingsunshine #mammaandbaby."

Soon after the Raaz actress dropped the pictures, fans commeted on the uncanny resemblance between the two.