Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting first child: Report

The actress was all smiles on the ramp
Indian actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together, an Indian media outlet has reported. The two met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's 2015 horror film Alone and got married in April 2016.
As per the report, Bipasha and Karan are expected to make the announcement soon, a source close to the couple confirmed, adding that the two are in a very happy space and are excited to become parents soon.
On the workfront, Bipasha made an appearance in Dangerous, a crime-thriller miniseries. Karan, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series Qubool Hai 2.0.
The actress was all smiles on the ramp
Until Tuesday, 'Shamshera' could only collect Rs 36 crore at the box office
The model revealed she wanted to make "cool versions" of herself after becoming obsessed with video games during the Covid-19 lockdown
Tandon's gig will take place at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium on August 20
The popular characters will be at City Centre Al Zahia till August 7
The singer took to Instagram and informed his followers that he has cancelled his world tour to focus on his wellbeing
Her father sought the court's permission to take Spears' deposition as the two sides continue to war over attorneys' fees and other costs connected to her 13-year conservatorship