Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting first child: Report

The couple tied the knot in 2016

By CT Desk Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 3:50 PM

Indian actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together, an Indian media outlet has reported. The two met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's 2015 horror film Alone and got married in April 2016.

As per the report, Bipasha and Karan are expected to make the announcement soon, a source close to the couple confirmed, adding that the two are in a very happy space and are excited to become parents soon.

On the workfront, Bipasha made an appearance in Dangerous, a crime-thriller miniseries. Karan, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series Qubool Hai 2.0.