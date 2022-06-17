Biopic on Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha in the works

The Bollywood actress wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings
Entertainment1 day ago
Production companies T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture on Friday announced that they had acquired the adaptation rights of the upcoming book “Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V.G Siddhartha”.
The book was written by investigative journalists Rukmini BR and Prosenjit Datta. It will be published by Pan Macmillan (India).
T-Series and Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture, in association with Karma Media Entertainment, has acquired the adaptation rights from Anish Chandy of Labyrinth Literary Agency.
Siddhartha, whose chain of cafes helped make coffee a lifestyle beverage in India, was found dead in 2019 aged 59. His body was found in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series, said the team is elated to bring his story to the screen.
“Everyone is acquainted about Cafe Coffee Day as a brand, we are quite ecstatic to bring this intriguing biopic of the man who co-founded the country’s largest retail-chain,” Kumar said in a statement.
Sandhu said Cafe Coffee Day is one of India’s most beloved brands, and their aim is to bring all the aspects of its architect Siddhartha’s life on screen.
“This is a deeply researched book which gives us a lot of scope to bring out unknown facets of this great entrepreneur’s life,” Sandhu added.
ALSO READ:
Rukmini BR said Siddhartha’s story is full of “thrilling twists and turns”, while co-writer Datta dubbed him as the most “humble businessman as well as an exceedingly ambitious one”.
“We are capturing this contradiction in both the book and on screen,” Datta added.
Producer Shaailesh R Singh of Karma Media and Entertainment said the biopic would be one of the most exciting projects of his career.
The Bollywood actress wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings
Entertainment1 day ago
The actor is seen sporting platinum blonde hair with washboard abs
Entertainment1 day ago
Embrace the weekend with our guide to top activities and offers around the country
Entertainment1 day ago
Oscar-winner faces up to life in prison for offences
Entertainment1 day ago
The comedian took to Instagram to share the news
Entertainment1 day ago
The event also features a competition with prizes worth Dh25,000
Entertainment1 day ago
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni
Entertainment2 days ago
The note came days after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala
Entertainment2 days ago