Watch: Bing Crosby, BTS' V sing together in 'era-bending' version of 'White Christmas'

BTS member V and Bing Crosby sing together in an "era-bending" new version of the late US crooner's classic White Christmas released on Friday – thanks to the power of technology, South Korean media reported.

The song blends Crosby's voice with K-pop megastar V's vocals and a new instrumental arrangement, making it sound as if the two recorded together, the reports said, citing the K-Pop star's agency HYBE.

Vocals from Crosby were extracted from the 1950s recording of the Ivring Berlin-penned Christmas favourite, the best-selling physical single of all time according to Guinness World Records.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung and who was born 18 years after Crosby died in 1977, recorded in 2022 a cover of the US singer and actor's It's Been a Long, Long Time, the reports said.

"I was so happy and grateful to sing alongside the voice of my hero," said V, who is currently performing compulsory military service.