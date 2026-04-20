‘She’s all of us’: Billie Eilish’s fan-girl moment with Justin Bieber steals Coachella 2026

For a few minutes at Coachella 2026, it felt like the entire Internet was watching one girl live out the ultimate teenage dream — except the girl in question was Billie Eilish.

During his Weekend 2 headlining set, Justin Bieber pulled a classic move from his early‑career playbook and launched into ‘One Less Lonely Girl’, the song he used to perform with a fan brought up onstage.

Only this time, the “fan” wasn’t some random Belieber plucked from the crowd. It was Eilish, the Grammy‑sweeping singer who has spent years openly admitting she grew up absolutely obsessed with him.

Clips from the moment show Eilish being invited up from the VIP area, sitting on the signature stool as Bieber sings to her and visibly struggling to keep it together.

In those few minutes, one of the biggest stars of her generation looked just like the rest of us in our fan eras, laughing, hiding her face and clearly overwhelmed to be on the receiving end of a Justin Bieber stage call-out.

Eilish has been open for years about how much Bieber meant to her growing up and how intense that teenage fandom was.

Fans are also throwing it back to their first in‑person meeting that happened at Coachella back in 2019, when Eilish was still processing the jump from Belieber to peer. Not long after, he appeared on the remix of her global hit ‘Bad Guy’.

Social media has since been flooded with reactions describing the moment as "she's all of us", "healing my inner child" and "peak full‑circle", with many saying they felt unexpectedly emotional watching someone as successful as Eilish revert to being a star‑struck fan for a song.

It also taps into a wider, very nostalgia-heavy wave of 2026. Many of the people who grew up on Bieber’s earliest tours are now adults, bringing that history — and sometimes their own kids — to festivals like Coachella.

That is why, despite a packed weekend of surprise guests and big-budget sets, a candid moment like this is being talked about as one of the defining moments of Coachella 2026.

What is 'Bieberchella'?

For fans, 'Bieberchella' has become the easiest way to sum up everything this Coachella moment represents. The hashtag first started circling when his 2026 headlining slot was announced and passes sold out, but it’s really solidified in all the Bieber show-stealing highlights that have since followed.

It captures how the singer has turned this festival run into his own version of a career-spanning victory lap that leans into nostalgia, reclaims his teen-idol history and reminds people why they fell for his music in the first place.

With older Beliebers reliving their fan days, younger fans discovering the throwback tracks in real time and fellow superstars like Eilish happily stepping into the role of ‘One Less Lonely Girl’, 'Bieberchella' seems like it's here to stay.