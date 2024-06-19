Says it’s another feather in director Kabir Khan’s cap
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who will be hosting the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3, revealed how he deals with trolls.
He said: "Controversy and trolling will happen. Nowadays, that's the way in everything, everywhere. Even the biggest leaders and artists are also trolled. I always say keep your head down and do your work. Don't think about all these things."
On Tuesday, Kapoor was officially introduced as the host of the show at an event.
While speaking with Bigg Boss 17-winner Munawar Faruqui on the stage, Kapoor said: "No one can replace Salman and no one can replace Anil Kapoor either...bhai (Salman Khan) is very happy...I have also talked to him...he is very excited and happy knowing that I am doing non-fiction.”
Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Khan for the second season.
Excited to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, Anil Kapoor in a statement earlier said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting."
He added, "Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."
Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be out on JioCinema from June 21.
ALSO READ:
Says it’s another feather in director Kabir Khan’s cap
Kapoor Khan is will next be seen in 'Singham Again'
A gun was discharged on April 14 outside Salman’s residence
The revival of the musical will be helmed by Whitney White, a Tony Award nominee
Bollywood actor performed his songs 'Born To Shine' and 'G.O.A.T.' on the show.
He is in 'good spirits' and expected to 'make a speedy and full recovery'
‘Harry Potter’ star won for his performance in 'Merrily We Roll Along'
The stars of Umro Ayyar: A New Beginning on why the most expensive film in Pakistani cinema's history also opens a new chapter for movies in the industry