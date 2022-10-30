Bi-2 head to Dubai for concert in December

The Belarusian rock band will perform at Coca Cola Arena

By CT Desk Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 2:18 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 2:21 PM

Belarusian rock band Bi-2 is set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The 1980s band will thrill visitors with an electric 'best of' concert open to all aged six and above on December 10.

Visitors can expect the fan-favourite hits from the band's various albums, including their latest singles.

Bi-2 performs around the world every year at a wide variety of venues, from clubs to stadiums and open-air arenas with thousands in attendance. Top notch scenography, light shows, and visual effects have become the band's signature move at performances.

The Belarusian band's discography includes ten studio albums, as well as singles, duets with influential musicians, movie soundtracks and several albums recorded in creative alliances with the best symphony orchestras in Europe.

Tickets to the event brought to you by VI_Projects_KZ are priced at Dh245, available for purchase on the venue's official website.