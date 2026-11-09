Bhumi Pednekar worried as Indian cities blanketed by smog after Diwali

With air quality deteriorating sharply across several Indian cities, including the nation's capital Delhi and Mumbai, amid bursting of firecrackers, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar expressed concern over rising pollution levels.

Pednekar, the star of hits such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Badhaai Do, said it poses health risks, particularly for children, animals and the elderly.

On Monday morning, she put up an Instagram post that read, "Diwali is a festival of light, love, family and new beginnings. But every year, along with the celebrations, comes a familiar aftermath: polluted air, firecracker waste, noise and frightened animals. Firecrackers release fine particulate matter and other pollutants that add to an already challenging air-quality situation. And the impact isn’t experienced equally. Children, older people, those with respiratory conditions and animals are particularly vulnerable.This year, let’s make a choice that allows everyone including the ones who cannot speak for themselves to enjoy the festival."

Delhi was among the worst affected cities, with the air quality index in many of its localities entering the 'severe' category.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

In fact, around 3 am, she also posted an Instagram story saying it was heartbreaking to see people still bursting firecrackers.

"Houses have caught fire, The AQI is hazardous, Roads are full of waste, Its 3 am and all I can hear are loud crackers. Our roads were full of people bursting crackers on them, Out in the open, even when it's not allowed. This is heartbreaking. @my bmc ®mumbaipolice,' Bhumi posted.

According to monitoring data, several areas in Mumbai recorded an AQI ranging between 96 and 264, well above safe limits.

A thick layer of smog blanketed Lucknow in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.