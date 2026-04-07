'Bhooth Bangla' trailer: Akshay Kumar back with Priyadarshan's horror comedy

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar's starrer Bhooth Bangla is finally out to offer a glimpse into the fun-filled horror comedy in Priyadarshan's style.

Starring Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and late actor Asrani in the prominent roles, Bhooth Bangla is slated to release in theatres on April 16.

The trailer opens with the introduction of a demon, Vadhusur, who has grown powerful since its emergence 1000 years ago. It was followed by the appearance of Akshay Kumar, whose eyes are on a lavish bungalow for sale which also appears to be haunted by the Vadhusur.

While Akshay is hell-bent on selling the property, several housemates experience paranormal activities in the house. Paresh Rawal was also seen giving warning to Akshay about the haunted property.

The interaction between Akshay and Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani is nostalgic, as it aims to create the similar kind of slapstick comedy which was earlier seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Phir Hera Pheri. The trailer concludes with Akshay's physical combat with Vadhusur.

Apart from the OG comedy actors, the film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar in the lead role. While Akshay Kumar leads the charge, Tabu stands out as a surprise element in the film.

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.