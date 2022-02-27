BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor amp up glam quotient during recent dinner date

Photo: Twitter

Friends who slay together, stay together --- that’s what Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor depict with their bond.

On Saturday night, the three BFFs stepped out for a girls’ night out. The young girls looked in a party mood as they all were dressed to the nines.

Several pictures of the star kids have been doing the rounds on the internet in which they can be seen oozing oomph with their outfits.

Suhana donned a white off-shoulder top teamed with a pair of striped trousers. She completed her look with hoop earrings. Ananya looked gorgeous in a lavender-coloured bodycon dress, while Shanaya opted for a white dress with cut-out detailing on the waist.

Ananya even took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her look and mentioned that it’s her pal Shanaya’s dress that she has sported.

“Stealing Shanaya’s clothes is my hobby,” she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya are daughters of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Chunky Panday, and Sanjay Kapoor respectively.

Much like their best friend Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are also looking forward to pursuing a career in acting. Shanaya had announced last year that she will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film, while Suhana will reportedly be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of the Archies comics.