Beyond the crown: Who is Joheirry Mola, TV correspondent who won Miss World 2026 title?

Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic has been crowned Miss World 2026 at a glittering finale in Vietnam.

The 24-year-old was crowned on Saturday, September 5, at the 73rd Miss World competition in Nha Trang, Vietnam, succeeding Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who made history as the first Thai contestant to win the title in 2025. Spain’s Elisabeth Reynés was named first runner-up, while Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty finished as second runner-up.

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But beyond the crown, Joheirry has built a career spanning education, journalism and community work, roles that now form an important part of her journey as Miss World.

An educator

Joheirry holds a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and works as an educator.

She teaches literature and social studies in English, with a focus on encouraging critical thinking and supporting the overall development of her students.

Her work in education also connects closely with her wider efforts to expand opportunities for young people in underserved communities.

TV correspondent

Joheirry also works in journalism and television as a correspondent for Univision New York’s “Ventana a Quisqueya”.

Through her work, she covers Dominican culture, social issues and stories from Dominican communities, using journalism as a way to highlight voices and experiences from her home country.

Her background in communication has also given her a platform to promote Dominican culture and connect with communities both at home and abroad.

Founder of Voices of Tomorrow

Beyond the classroom and newsroom, Joheirry is the founder of Voices of Tomorrow, a social initiative focused on expanding access to English education for children and young people in vulnerable communities.

The initiative aims to equip young people with greater confidence, educational opportunities and skills that can help shape their futures.

Her community work has also extended to national initiatives.

In May 2026, she took part in Unicef’s “Together For Children” Telethon, which raised $24.752 million to support health, education and child protection programmes across the Dominican Republic.

Her Miss World journey

Joheirry entered the Miss World competition representing the Dominican Republic, bringing her experience in education, communication and community advocacy to the international stage.

The Miss World organisation describes her as a "dedicated educator, community advocate, and communicator", roles that have become central to her public profile beyond the pageant.

Her personal motto reflects that focus: “The greatest gift you can offer is the opportunity that you once needed yourself in order to grow, move forward, and transform your life.”

Now, as Miss World 2026, Joheirry will carry those causes and experiences onto a global platform, representing the Dominican Republic while continuing the organisation’s focus on education, advocacy and community impact.