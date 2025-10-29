  • search in Khaleej Times
Beyond Boundaries: A night of Irish–Emirati cultural unity in Dubai

Taking place on Thursday, October 30, the event promises a powerful evening of visual art, music, and literature that transcends borders

Published: Wed 29 Oct 2025, 7:14 PM

In a landmark celebration of creativity and cultural diplomacy, the Dubai Irish Society will host Beyond Boundaries — a one-night-only exhibition uniting the artistic voices of Ireland and the UAE. Taking place on Thursday, October 30, from 6–9pm, the event promises a powerful evening of visual art, music, and literature that transcends borders.

Curated by Gemma Gallagher and Dr Miriam Walsh, Beyond Boundaries brings together both established and emerging talents, including Almaha Jaralla, Khawlah Abu Saleh, Moosa Alhalyan, Laura Mulligan, and Gemma Gallagher herself. For the first time, Irish and Emirati artists will debut never-before-seen works exploring shared themes of heritage, identity, transformation, and resilience.

The evening will offer a fully immersive sensory experience, with live music blending traditional Irish and Middle Eastern sounds, alongside spoken word and poetry performances by published writers from both nations — pieces written exclusively for the occasion. Guests will also enjoy refreshments and engage in conversation with artists, diplomats, and cultural leaders.

Beyond Boundaries represents a symbol of unity, friendship, and artistic dialogue, marking a new chapter in Irish–Emirati relations.