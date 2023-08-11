Beyonce shines in Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta's outfit during Renaissance Tour

Cardi B also adorned Gaurav Gupta's creation at the Grammys 2023

By CT Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 6:42 PM

Renowned designer Gaurav Gupta is making a significant impact on the global stage with his remarkable collection.

Following Cardi B, the iconic pop star Beyonce was recently spotted donning a Gaurav Gupta ensemble while performing on stage during her ongoing Renaissance Tour.

Gupta shared snapshots on Instagram, showcasing Beyonce's stunning appearance in a crystal bodysuit and designer legging boots.

Elaborating on the outfit created for Beyonce, he added, "Beyonce symbolises hope, infinity, and freedom. Her presence and aura radiate power and liberation across the world. We custom-designed the Infinity Crystal Bodysuit, drawing inspiration from the new logo of Gaurav Gupta Couture, while staying true to her iconic Renaissance World Tour! This collaboration is a deeply personal and beautiful moment for me, my team, and the brand. We extend heartfelt gratitude to Hema from Maison Bose for seamlessly bringing this to fruition.”

Beyonce's appearance in Gaurav Gupta's creation filled Indian fashion enthusiasts with pride.

In response to the images, a social media user commented, "Gaurav Gupta, you're truly unstoppable!"

"GG, this is monumental! So incredibly proud," another comment read.

Gaurav Gupta recently earned accolades at India Couture Week, where he showcased his talent with the muse being none other than actor Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: