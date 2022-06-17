Beyonce returns with new album ‘Renaissance’

The Bollywood actress wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings
Entertainment1 day ago
Beyonce is back with a new album, Renaissance, due on July 29 — her first since 2016.
The singer’s website showed what appeared to a new solo album available for pre-order, with further details to be published soon.
Her social media profiles were also updated to read “act I ... RENAISSANCE”, suggesting there may be multiple releases.
Beyonce has not given much away ahead of previous launches, dropping her self-titled album in December 2013 out of the blue, and giving a teaser trailer for 2016’s Lemonade just one week before it appeared.
The 40-year-old has kept busy in the intervening years, collaborating with her husband Jay-Z on 2018’s Everything is Love and releasing a live album and film, Homecoming the following year.
The latter featured her already-mythic performance at Coachella in 2018, considered one of the greatest festival performances ever.
She also contributed a song, Black Parade, to the live-action remake of The Lion King, which won her her 28th Grammy — breaking the record for a female artist.
The Bollywood actress wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings
Entertainment1 day ago
The actor is seen sporting platinum blonde hair with washboard abs
Entertainment1 day ago
Embrace the weekend with our guide to top activities and offers around the country
Entertainment1 day ago
Oscar-winner faces up to life in prison for offences
Entertainment1 day ago
The comedian took to Instagram to share the news
Entertainment1 day ago
The event also features a competition with prizes worth Dh25,000
Entertainment1 day ago
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni
Entertainment2 days ago
The note came days after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala
Entertainment2 days ago