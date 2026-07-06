Beyonce surprises fans with new single 'Morning Dew Donk' ahead of B'DAY anniversary

Beyoncé has surprised fans with the release of her new single Morning Dew (Donk), her first new music in two years.

The Grammy-winning singer unveiled the track as part of a 60-day countdown to the 20th anniversary of her 2006 album B'DAY, sparking excitement among fans eager for new music.

Written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, the song serves as a tribute to her fanbase ahead of the milestone celebration.

In a statement, Parkwood Entertainment described the release as "a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B'DAY."

The statement added, "The song, which will be included on the 20th Anniversary edition of B'DAY, arrives accompanied by a lyric video that repurposes old footage, directed by frequent collaborator Cliff Watts."

Originally released in September 2006, B'DAY debuted globally on September 4 before arriving in the United States a day later. The album sold more than 541,000 copies during its first week, according to E! News.

The new release has also reignited speculation about the third instalment of Beyoncé's musical trilogy, following Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.

However, the singer's publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, recently dismissed rumours that "Act III" would be released this summer.

Responding to a fan post on X, she wrote: "This is unequivocally false!!"

Despite the denial, fans continue to speculate about the final chapter of the trilogy, with some suggesting it could explore a rock and roll sound and feature several high-profile collaborations.

One fan account on X claimed, "The album is 100% complete, only vinyl pressings remain, expected to be finished before June 2026, showing a summer release," while also alleging there would be "two big features."

Beyoncé has previously described the trilogy as one of her most personal creative projects, revealing that it was developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic," she wrote in 2022. "A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative."