Beyonce channels Pamela Anderson in 'Bodyguard' video

Beyonce (Photo by AFP)

Pop icon Beyonce channelised Pamela Anderson in a surprise music video for the track Bodyguard from her album Cowboy Carter, reported E! News.

The video showed Beyonce donning a red swimsuit styled like Anderson's when she starred in the series, Baywatch. She also channels Anderson's look in the 1996 film Barb Wire, wearing a black dress and high boots, as well as her ensemble in the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cowboy Carter also soared to the top of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

The album's singles, Texas Hold 'Em' and 16 Carriages, released during the Super Bowl festivities, made significant impacts on the charts as well.

Both tracks secured top positions on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, marking Beyonce's first entries on the tally and further solidifying her place in the country music scene, according to a report by Billboard.

Featuring a diverse line-up of guest artists including Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Post Malone, Cowboy Carter boasts a rich tapestry of sounds and influences.

Beyonce's new video surprised some fans as they hoped that she would release a full-album visual for Cowboy Carter and Renaissance, reported E! News.

"I thought it was important that during a time where all we see is visuals, the world can focus on the voice," said Beyonce in an interview in September, adding,"The music is so rich in history and instrumentation. It takes months to digest, research, and understand. The music needed space to breathe on its own. Sometimes, a visual can be a distraction from the quality of the voice and the music."