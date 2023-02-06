Beyonce breaks record for lifetime wins at 65th Annual Grammy Awards

The 57-year-old country star, who recently underwent a throat surgery, discusses her new album 'Queen of Me' and her upcoming tour
Pop queen Beyonce on Sunday reigned supreme at the Grammys, breaking the all-time record for wins with her 32nd prize and fourth of the night to resounding applause.
The 41-year-old entered the day with the most chances at Grammy gold with nine, following the release of "Renaissance," her rich, layered ode to club music.
She clinched the title by winning the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her smash "Renaissance," thus surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards.
"I'm trying not to be too emotional. And I'm trying to just receive this night," Queen Bey said, wearing a shimmering, curve-hugging gown, her hair in mermaid waves as her peers witnessed the history-making moment.
Beyonce thanked her family, and paid special tribute to the queer community, who she credited with inventing the genre she celebrated in her historically layered record that pays homage to pioneers of funk, soul, rap, house and disco.
The Oscar-nominated director spoke to City Times about the idea of modern love and why he chose to direct a rom-com
The Bollywood superstar takes to Twitter to answer fan questions with his signature style and wit
She was found with bruises on her forehead, according to police, who also said an investigation is underway
The Bollywood actor's 'An Action Hero' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and is currently streaming on Netflix
India has emerged as just as big of a powerhouse of stellar cinematic theatre experiences as any other
The mega-entertainer, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in other leading roles, saw a massive global turnout
Pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony have gone viral