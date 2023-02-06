Beyonce breaks record for lifetime wins at 65th Annual Grammy Awards

She has won 32 trophies so far, breaking the record of late conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards

Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for 'Renaissance'

By AFP Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 10:02 AM Last updated: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 10:09 AM

Pop queen Beyonce on Sunday reigned supreme at the Grammys, breaking the all-time record for wins with her 32nd prize and fourth of the night to resounding applause.

The 41-year-old entered the day with the most chances at Grammy gold with nine, following the release of "Renaissance," her rich, layered ode to club music.

She clinched the title by winning the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her smash "Renaissance," thus surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional. And I'm trying to just receive this night," Queen Bey said, wearing a shimmering, curve-hugging gown, her hair in mermaid waves as her peers witnessed the history-making moment.

Beyonce thanked her family, and paid special tribute to the queer community, who she credited with inventing the genre she celebrated in her historically layered record that pays homage to pioneers of funk, soul, rap, house and disco.