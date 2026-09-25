New horror film ‘Beware Boiuna’ to release in UAE cinemas this October

A medical mission deep in the Amazon rainforest takes a terrifying turn in Beware Boiuna, an upcoming creature horror film that puts its characters face to face with a gigantic ancient snake.

The film follows a team of doctors travelling through the Brazilian rainforest on a humanitarian mission when they cross paths with the creature, turning their journey into a fight for survival.

Directed by Mike P. Nelson, Beware Boiuna stars Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe and Logan Marshall-Green.

The trailer gives audiences a first look at the scale of the creature at the centre of the story, with the group finding themselves isolated in the rainforest as the snake begins closing in.

Rather than keeping the threat hidden, Beware Boiuna leans into the creature-feature side of horror, placing its enormous predator at the centre of the survival story.

The Amazon setting also plays a major role, leaving the characters far from help as their medical mission becomes increasingly dangerous.

The film joins a long line of creature horrors built around oversized predators, but shifts the action into the Brazilian rainforest and centres the story around a humanitarian medical team.

Lionsgate released the official trailer in August ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Beware Boiúna will arrive in UAE cinemas on October 8.