UAE National Day 2025: Best celebrations, deals, and experiences across the country

UAE National Day 2025 is right around the corner, and the country is rolling out a vibrant mix of celebrations that cater to every taste; whether you’re craving a cultural deep dive, a luxurious escape, or a fun, family-friendly outing. From gourmet experiences and exclusive staycation deals to immersive food tours and fitness-focused rewards, venues across the UAE are embracing the spirit of unity with thoughtfully curated events. Here are some of the best ways to honour the nation’s 54th year with memorable experiences that blend tradition, community, and celebration:

Emirati Food Tour

Rove Hotels is teaming up with Frying Pan Adventures for a special UAE National Day experience on December 1, offering a four-hour guided food tour through the coastal neighbourhoods of Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah. Starting at Rove City Walk, the “Traditional Dubai Food Tour (Emirati Gems!)” includes five tasting stops featuring an Emirati breakfast, storytelling over gahwa, karak and dates, and a seafood meal inspired by Dubai’s maritime heritage, with vegetarian options also available. Led by the city’s pioneers in immersive culinary walks, the tour provides an engaging exploration of Emirati flavours and culture. The experience is priced at Dh472.50 (non-refundable) or Dh519.75 (flex ticket) and is open to guests aged 12 and above.

National Day Afternoon Tea

Palazzo Versace Dubai is celebrating UAE National Day on December 2 and 3 with a themed afternoon tea at the Mosaico Lobby Lounge, featuring a cake-cutting ceremony, traditional Emirati dance performances, and creative National Day treats such as desserts topped with an edible UAE flag, art coffee with the National Day emblem, and a festive cake trolley. Running from 10.30am to 7pm at Dh378 for two, the experience is set within a beautifully decorated lounge filled with music, vibrant flags, and cultural touches, making it an ideal spot for families and friends to honour Emirati heritage and enjoy a fully immersive celebration.

Complimentary National Day Cakes

Uptown Social at Uptown Tower in JLT is marking the UAE’s 54th National Day by offering every guest a complimentary mini cake topped with the UAE flag from December 1 to 3. Located near residential communities such as Springs, Jumeirah Park, and Jumeirah Islands, the chic café provides a stylish and welcoming setting for long weekend catch-ups and leisurely lunches. The offer includes one free flag-themed cake per guest per day, making Uptown Social a convenient and charming spot to celebrate the spirit of the nation.

15% Off National Day Staycation

Park Hyatt Dubai is celebrating the UAE’s 54th National Day with a special 15 per cent staycation offer, inviting guests to enjoy a refined retreat along the tranquil shores of Dubai Creek. Marking 20 years of understated luxury, the resort blends elegant heritage with contemporary comfort, making it an ideal destination for a relaxing long weekend. Guests booking the National Day offer will receive 15 per cent off rooms and suites, a gourmet breakfast at Brasserie du Park, and early check-in subject to availability.

Fitness-Focused National Day Reward

SKM’D Café is marking the 54th UAE National Day with a wellness-inspired celebration, offering the first 54 guests who complete a 5.4 km run and dine in two complimentary Bioniq Electrolyte Salt sachets in Lime and Berry flavour. Designed to support hydration and performance with a clean blend of essential minerals, Bioniq’s electrolyte mix makes for an ideal post-run boost. Visitors can refuel with SKM’D’s wholesome menu of smoothies, acai bowls, healthy bowls, and fresh coffee, all crafted to nourish after an active day. Blending fitness, good food, and its signature beachside vibe, SKM’D Café offers a refreshing way to celebrate National Day with community spirit and energy.