Best of regional design and architecture honoured at identity Design Awards 2022

Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 12:05 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 12:12 PM

The eighth annual edition of the identity Design Awards, was held on Thursday, November 17, celebrating the best of design and architecture across the Middle East.

Killa Design celebrated the success of the Museum of the Future by picking up three trophies at the event, including the Design of the Year award for Architecture. Studio D04 and Bone also enjoyed tremendous success at the event, picking up two trophies for their interior design projects.

Studio Saffar took home the award for the newly added category, Product Design for their project Dual Domes, while Studio D04 bagged the People’s Choice Award for Area Beige.

The ‘Highly Commended’ prize was also rewarded to projects that received special mention from the jury. The international jury panel for this year’s Awards included Ahmad AbouZanat, Annabel Karim Kassar, Aric Chen, Miminat Shodeinde and Nifemi Marcus Bello.

Hosted by Motivate Media Group at the Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills, the identity Design Awards honoured 15 companies and individuals who have been driving design excellence over the last year.

The ceremony attracted more than 200 guests from across the region including leading interior designers and architects, as well as representatives of well-known global design brands.

Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group said: “We are happy to be celebrating the eighth annual edition of identity Design Awards, honouring the best of design and architecture across the MENA region. The response was overwhelming with so many great projects and as always the Awards rewarded design excellence, originality, sustainability, and aesthetics.”