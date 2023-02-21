Berlin Film Festival: John Malkovich plays Roman philosopher Seneca

Bafta 2023: Movie stars, royalty gather for UK film awards as 'All Quiet' leads nominations
Its tally of nominations is a joint record for a film not in the English language, equalling the 14 for 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' in 2001
Is it better, when asked to serve a tyrant, to enter the inner circles and try to moderate his whims, or to stand aside, revelling in your integrity as his rages consume the world?
Seneca - On the Creation of Earthquakes seeks an answer to this question, both very contemporary and eternal, in the last night of the first-century Roman philosopher's life, after he learns the Emperor Nero has ordered his death.
"All these dilemmas, political, personal, philosophical would come to a head in one night and that would end with his death," director Robert Schwentke said of his film, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Monday.
The film, shot in Morocco on minimalist, theatrical sets, has little sympathy for its main character, played by John Malkovich as a man of a glibness so total that not even his impending death can stop the torrent of pat wisdom from his mouth.
"He talks a lot," said Malkovich. "And sometimes it was hard not to think, OK, but die and, you know, be quiet."
Nero, played by Tom Xander, is callous and childlike, willing to kill or humiliate anyone who would constrain him. He soon turns on Seneca, tiring of his minimally moderating influence.
"There was a lot of opportunity to draw on current events and influence my performance," said Xander.
Seneca's monstrousness is more understated. He asks his young wife, played by an ethereal Lilith Stangenberg, to die with him to lend theatrical weight to his death and his dictums.
"He was more of a life coach. You know, he would have a TV show today," said Schwentke, who studied philosophy in Germany before leaving to study film in the United States in 1989.
Seneca's bloodless pomposity makes his end hilarious, even enjoyable, to watch. But Geraldine Chaplin, who plays a Roman aristocrat, drew on her father Charlie Chaplin's experiences to warn there were limits to what humour could accomplish.
"My father made The Great Dictator, I guess, 70 years ago," she said, referring to the 1940 anti-war satire that lampooned Hitler and Mussolini. "And he thought that would change the world. And it only made people laugh. ... And this film is very funny."
Its tally of nominations is a joint record for a film not in the English language, equalling the 14 for 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' in 2001
Becker's on-court brilliance was matched by an inability to manage his affairs off it
Affleck directs and stars in 'Air' alongside Matt Damon and Viola Davis
The collection reinvents the archetypal image of the Emirati woman to include modern elements while remaining beautifully rooted in tradition
Whether they are promoting new projects or just marking their presence at events, celebs have been out and about this past week
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert fended off competition from the likes of Steven Spielberg at the Directors Guild of America's annual gala
'Manodrome' revolves around a cult leader who persuades desperate men to cut ties with the women in their lives
He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following a heart attack on January 27