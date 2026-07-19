Benny Blanco sails across Atlantic to see wife Selena Gomez, says he's too scared to fly

Music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco is crossing the Atlantic by boat to reunite with his wife, Selena Gomez, in London, revealing that his long-standing fear of flying led him to choose the sea route instead.

Blanco shared the update in a video posted on social media, showing himself aboard a ship in the middle of the ocean.

The clip featured on-screen text that read, "POV: ur traveling across the Atlantic on the Titanic to see ur wife bc ur scared of flying."

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He captioned the post, "the things we do for love," with Sam Cooke's Nothing Can Change This Love playing in the background.

Gomez has been in London since May, filming Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Throughout her stay, she has shared updates from the set on Instagram, including a post marking her "first week in London."

The couple has also openly acknowledged the distance during Gomez's time in the UK.

On June 10, Gomez shared a series of photos with Blanco on Instagram and wrote, "Distance means so little when someone means so much.... itsbennyblanco miss you bb."

Blanco has previously spoken about his fear of flying. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2024, he revealed that he had also travelled to Europe by boat while working with Ed Sheeran on the Grammy-winning singer's Divide album.

"I don't fly," Blanco said. "I took a boat to Europe. I literally took the Titanic to Europe. It's the same boat when you're on the boat, like day three, they're like, 'This is where the Titanic sank.' And you're just in the middle of nowhere."

Blanco and Gomez married on September 27, 2025.

Alongside his transatlantic journey, Blanco is preparing for the release of his upcoming album, Hermoso, which is set to arrive on August 14.

He recently released the album's latest single, Joven y Salvaje, in collaboration with Bb trickz.