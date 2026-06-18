New York Knicks documentary officially in the works at HBO and A24, says Ben Stiller

Actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller has officially confirmed that a documentary series on the New York Knicks is in development for HBO and A24, ending months of speculation surrounding the project.

Stiller first announced the news during a recent interview, revealing that the long-rumored series is now underway.

"I'm really excited to announce that we are making a documentary about the New York Knicks for HBO with A24," Stiller said, as quoted by Deadline.

The filmmaker also highlighted the level of access being granted to the production, stating that he has the "full cooperation of the NBA and MSG."

He later confirmed the same on his X handle.

Couldnât be more excited to make this doc with @a24 and @hbo about the NY KNICKS!!!!!!#LETSGOKNICKS pic.twitter.com/1hMzcShybU — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 17, 2026

The announcement came with NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and fellow champion Josh Hart seated alongside Stiller, underscoring the project's strong ties to the franchise and league.

While fans have speculated that the documentary would focus primarily on the Knicks' recent championship-winning campaign, Stiller said the series will take a broader approach.

According to him, it will cover "all eras of the Knicks."

The multi-part event series will be directed by Stiller and is set to "trace the full arc of the franchise from the '90s to the improbable, record-breaking run that finally returned a championship to New York."

Stiller later shared confirmation of the project on his X account.

Providing an update on the production timeline, the actor-director said work on the documentary began only "a little bit before the playoff run."

He added that filming is expected to continue into the future.

"We'll probably shoot a little more next season," he said, as quoted by Deadline. The documentary arrives at a time of renewed interest in the NBA.

According to Deadline, this year's NBA Finals averaged 24.5 million viewers across ABC and ESPN, making it the most-watched NBA Finals game since 1998, when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls secured their sixth championship in eight seasons.