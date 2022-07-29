Ben Affleck to return as Batman for 'Aquaman' sequel

Franchise star Jason Momoa shared the news on Instagram

By PTI Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 12:21 PM

Hollywood star Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role of superhero Batman in Warner Bros' upcoming Aquaman sequel.

Franchise star Jason Momoa shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

"Reunited bruce and arthur,” Momoa wrote along side a photograph of him and Affleck.

"Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j," he added. Titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel will be directed by James Wan from a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

The film also stars actors Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park.

Plot details are under wraps.

Affleck last appeared as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 2017's superhero mashup Justice League. He has also appeared as the Caped Crusader in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Both the films released in 2016.

Momoa played Aquaman in Batman v Superman and Justice League.