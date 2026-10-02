Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Kerry Washington attend ‘Animals’ LA premiere

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Kerry Washington stepped out in Los Angeles for the premiere of Netflix’s upcoming thriller Animals.

Affleck was joined at the premiere by Washington, his co-star in the film, while Damon also attended in support of the project he produced.

The appearance comes ahead of Animals arriving on Netflix and in select cinemas on October 9.

Animals follows Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball, played by Affleck, and his wife Abigail, played by Washington, after their son Denny is kidnapped.

The couple are forced to raise the ransom while dealing with secrets that begin to emerge as they try to bring their son home.

The film also stars Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, Adriana Paz, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Christopher Woodley.

For Washington, Animals marks her first time working with Affleck as a director, with the two playing a married couple whose relationship is put under pressure by their son's kidnapping.

Affleck has said the film is also about marriage and what happens to a relationship when people are forced to make difficult choices.

The film brings Affleck and Damon together again through Artists Equity, the production company they co-founded with Gerry Cardinale.

Damon serves as one of the producers alongside Affleck, Dani Bernfeld, Brad Weston, Collin Creighton and Luciana Damon.

Animals was filmed in Los Angeles, with the city also playing a central role in the story as Affleck’s character campaigns for mayor.

The film was co-written and directed by Affleck, marking another project that sees him working both in front of and behind the camera.

Animals will be released in select cinemas and on Netflix on October 9.