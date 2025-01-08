Be very disciplined in life: John Abraham's advice to students

Bollywood actor John Abraham attended the anti-drug awareness campaign event in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor called himself an example of a disciplined life and encouraged students to stay away from drugs.

As part of a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, Navi Mumbai has started a big campaign called 'Drug-Free Forever Navi Mumbai'.

John advised the students to lead a disciplined life and become a role model for their friends and colleagues.

During his speech at the anti-drug awareness campaign event, the Vedaa actor said, "I personally am talking about myself and you should follow the example. I have not touched drugs in my life. No smoking, no drinking and no drugs. Being very disciplined in life is very important. Become a role model for your colleagues and your friends. I don't have time to give a long speech but I will tell you just be very disciplined. Be a good citizen of this country and a good citizen of India. Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai wish you all the best. Train hard so you can get some biceps."