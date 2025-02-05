Sal Maida, a New York-born bassist who played with bands including Roxy Music, Sparks and Milk 'N' Cookies passed away at the age of 76 in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Maida's wife, Lisa Burns-Maida, announced that he passed away on February 1 due to complications resulting from a fall in December.

During his career, Maida performed with Ronnie Spector, The Runaways, Cracker/Camper Van Beethoven, Mary Weiss of the Shangri-Las, Annie Golden of The Shirts ,and Velveteen.

Born in New York on July 29, 1948, Salvatore Maida was raised in Manhattan. The singer developed his love for music when he heard a multitude of sounds emanating from the jukebox below his window.

It included the songs from "Frank Sinatra to the Stones, Motown, Ray Charles, The Beatles and Dinah Washington," he was once as quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter.

After graduating from Fordham University with a bachelor's degree in economics, the singer travelled to London to work in a record store.

While working, he met the Roxy Music drummer Paul Thompson. Following this, he joined the art rock band for their Stranded Tour in 1973 and the next year became a member of Milk 'N' Cookies.

Though short-lived, the Milk 'N' Cookies band proved to be influential for many people. It was reissued in the mid-2000s. They briefly reformed and played occasional shows through the 2010s.