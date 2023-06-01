'Barbie' star Ryan Gosling speaks up to defend his 'Ken' casting

The Bollywood actors were previously in Abu Dhabi for IIFA
During a recent interview, Ryan Gosling took a stand to defend his role as Ken in the upcoming "Barbie" movie, which has faced criticism from some viewers, mainly regarding Gosling's age. Gosling addressed the controversy by presenting several arguments. He was quoted as saying, "If people don't want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with." He emphasised that the movie features multiple versions of Ken, including one portrayed by Simu Liu.
Later in the interview, Gosling reiterated his argument and questioned whether those expressing criticism had ever given much thought to the character of Ken before the movie's announcement. "It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?" he added.
The actor highlighted that Ken's traditional role has been that of an accessory to Barbie, rather than a fully developed individual character. "And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't. You never did. You never cared," said Gosling, adding that Ken serves as a complement to Barbie rather than a central figure in his own right.
However, until the movie's premiere, Gosling's Ken will cotinue to be a mystery — though the song in the movie's soundtrack titled I'm Just Ken may just become the song of this summer.
