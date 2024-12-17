Barbie sequel in early development

The wildly successful Barbie film, which earned a staggering $1.4 billion (Dh5 billion) globally and became one of the most talked-about cultural phenomena of 2023, could soon return to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to the project hint that Oscar-nominated writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have already developed an idea for a sequel to the blockbuster film.

Although Warner Bros. and the filmmakers have denied the reports, insiders confirm that discussions are underway, and the project is currently in its "early stages."

The massive success of Barbie, which captivated audiences with its whimsical yet poignant portrayal of the doll's life in Barbie land, left fans eagerly asking whether there would be more stories to tell.

While Warner Bros. and Mattel were quick to show interest in a potential sequel, the decision ultimately rested with Gerwig and Baumbach, the creative minds behind the film's success.

Gerwig, who both directed and co-wrote Barbie, has been vocal about the importance of having a meaningful story before committing to a sequel.

In March 2024, while accepting her 'Time Women of the Year' honour, she explained, "My North Star is, what do I deeply love? What do I really care about? What's the story underneath this story? If I find the undertow, then we get it. If I don't find an undertow, there's no more," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, it appears that Gerwig and Baumbach have now found that "undertow."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo has settled on a story idea for the sequel and has already presented it to Warner Bros.

While no official deal has been made yet, early discussions regarding the next steps, including scripting and scheduling, are reportedly taking place.

Should a deal move forward, Baumbach is expected to begin working on the script, collaborating closely with Gerwig, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple, who are known for their collaborative writing process, typically share drafts and feedback throughout the creative journey.

The potential sequel would require balancing the creative schedules of both Gerwig and Baumbach.