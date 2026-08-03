Will 'Barbie 2' happen? Warner Bros. faces end-of-2026 deadline for sequel rights

Few movies have taken over pop culture quite like Barbie. From record breaking box office numbers to viral pink premieres and an awards season run, Greta Gerwig's film became Warner Bros.' biggest success in years.

Naturally, a sequel felt all but guaranteed. Yet three years later, Barbie 2 is still struggling to move forward.

While many expected Barbie 2 to be announced by now, Warner Bros. is still trying to get the sequel off the ground. While the project hasn't been canceled, it also hasn't moved forward because new deals have yet to be finalized.

Behind the scenes, Warner Bros. and the creative team are reportedly still trying to work out new contracts, with negotiations focusing on salaries and backend compensation. Despite multiple attempts over the last three years, no deal has been reached that satisfies everyone involved.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co chairs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca addressed the situation in a statement provided to Variety, saying,

"We have a rights deal with Mattel in place and have made a series of big offers to try and finalize deals to make the next Barbie film. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement thus far."

Long before the latest negotiations made headlines, Margot Robbie had already suggested that a sequel was never something the team expected to make automatically.

Speaking with Variety in 2024, Margot said, "It's funny, that knee jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don't think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn't designed to be a trilogy."

She went on to explain that Greta had poured everything she had into the first movie, adding that a second film would only happen if there was a story worthy of returning to Barbieland, rather than making a sequel simply because the first one was a massive success.

Ryan Gosling has also been careful not to promise a return as Ken. During a fan Q&A at London's BFI Southbank, the actor was asked about a possible sequel and replied, "Oh, I'm not going anywhere near that. We really know nothing."

Greta has been just as cautious whenever she's been asked about revisiting Barbieland. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the film's world premiere before Barbie was even released, Greta said,

"Honestly, I'm just focused on getting this one out and crossing all my fingers and toes. And then we'll see what happens after that."

More than a year later, during an interview with 60 Minutes, she still wouldn't commit to another film saying, "I mean, the truth is, you know... I guess we'll see."

That hasn't stopped the rumours. Recent reports claim Greta and co-writer Noah Baumbach have already discussed an idea for a follow up, but they're reportedly waiting until the business side is settled before moving ahead with any creative development.

Adding even more pressure is the clock. Warner Bros. has until the end of 2026 to finalise a new agreement under its current rights deal with Mattel.

If those negotiations continue to stall, Mattel could eventually take the Barbie franchise in a different direction with another studio or an entirely new creative team, putting the future of Margot and Greta's version of the franchise in serious doubt.

For now, Barbie 2 remains on hold as Warner Bros. and the film's creative team continue working toward a deal. Until those negotiations are resolved, the sequel that once seemed inevitable remains stuck behind the scenes.