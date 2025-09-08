  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:44 | DXB weather-sun.svg38°C

Barack Obama bags third Emmy for Netflix documentary 'Our Oceans'

The former US president earned the award for his narration in the five-part documentary series that explores the wonders of Earth's oceans and the effects of climate change

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 12:56 PM

Top Stories

Israel: 5 killed in shooting at Jerusalem bus stop; police say attackers shot dead

Israel: 5 killed in shooting at Jerusalem bus stop; police say attackers shot dead

UAE warns any Israeli annexation plans will 'betray spirit of Abraham Accords'

UAE warns any Israeli annexation plans will 'betray spirit of Abraham Accords'

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Former US President Barack Obama became a three-time Emmy winner after securing a win at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 7.

Obama earned the award for his narration in Netflix's Our Oceans, a five-part documentary series that explores the wonders of Earth's oceans. It was presented by Obama, and the series was released on November 20, 2024.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Sharjah Police launch new service for school bus emergencies, accidents

thumb-image

Russian strikes damage main government building in Kyiv

thumb-image

Jordan King set to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi

thumb-image

Sukumar confirms 'Pushpa 3' at SIIMA 2025 in Dubai

thumb-image

UAE: Company ordered to pay over Dh96,000 after failing to deposit Dh500 in court fees

 

Although the former US President was not present in Los Angeles to receive the award, presenter Jordan Klepper accepted it on his behalf.

In the Outstanding Narrator category, Obama competed against Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth: Asia), Idris Elba (Erased: WW2's Heroes Of Colour), Tom Hanks (The Americas), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Octopus!).

The project, which allowed viewers to experience the "gateways to the unknown," featured the former president's narration across five episodes, each dedicated to one of the world's oceans.

Obama broke down the Pacific Ocean's humpback whales and their migration process and explained how walruses in the Arctic Ocean were coping with climate change, reported People.

The Indian Ocean part of the series, in particular, "put him in Emmy contention this time around. The series was created by the filmmakers behind Our Great National Parks and was filmed with newly developed underwater filming technology," according to People.

Obama previously took home two Primetime Emmys in 2022 and 2023 for his work on Our Great National Parks and Working: What We Do All Day, respectively.

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys were held in Los Angeles over the weekend.