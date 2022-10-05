Baldwin, 'Rust' producers reach settlement with slain cinematographer

Filming of the movie with original cast to resume in January 2023

File photo

By Reuters Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 6:32 PM

Actor Alec Baldwin and producers for the Western "Rust" have reached a settlement with the estate of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead on set during filming last year, Deadline reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from Hutchins' husband.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," said Matthew Hutchins was quoted by the entertainment news website as saying.

“The filming of 'Rust', which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023,” added Hutchins.