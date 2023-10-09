Baja Nights: A celebration of music and unity to take place in Dubai

The event is set to take place on October 16

by CT Desk Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 6:35 PM

Dubai is gearing up for a magical night of melodies and unity as Baja Nights takes centre stage on October 16. This unique event is set to celebrate music as the purest art form while providing a platform for local artists and musicians to shine.

Baja Nights isn't just another music event; it's a gathering of like-minded souls who share an unbreakable bond through the universal language of music. These passionate individuals, hailing from diverse professional backgrounds, all have one thing in common—a profound love for music and rhythm.

This one-of-a-kind celebration is the brainchild of Jyoti Karmali, a prominent figure in the world of music and events in the UAE. Baja Nights emerged during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim of spreading joy and providing relief through the power of music.

The event promises to be an unforgettable evening for music aficionados in Dubai. Attendees can look forward to supporting local talent, enjoying fantastic music, and contributing to a worthy cause.

Baja Nights will kick off at 8:30pm on October 16 at the Noc Noc Lounge in Jebel Ali Recreation Club. This venue offers an extensive F&B menu, providing the perfect backdrop for an evening of musical enchantment.

To reserve your spot and be part of this magical journey, call 0504586786.