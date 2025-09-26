Baithak brings soulful Sufi music, ghazals and poetry to Dubai this October

There’s something timeless about gathering for live music, poetry, and unfiltered emotion – and that’s exactly what Baithak Experience, a Showoff Entertainment concept, promises. The curated mehfil returns to Dubai on October 4 at Movenpick Grand Al Bustan, bringing an evening of Sufi music, ghazals, and poetic verse to a city that thrives on cultural crossovers.

At the centre of this edition is Bhuwin, known for weaving therapeutic poetry into his music. Drawing from the folk traditions of Rajasthan and Punjab and infusing them with a Sufi sensibility, Bhuwin’s songs are journeys through love, longing, and life itself.

What makes Baithak stand apart is its intimate format. Guests can choose traditional floor seating on diwans or opt for chairs, both arranged close to the stage for a soulful listening experience. The vibe is designed to feel like you’re in a friend’s living room — relaxed, connected, and surrounded by like-minded music lovers.

The evening begins with gates opening at 7pm, followed by the show running from 9pm to 11pm. Families are welcome too, with free entry for children under five.

Tickets start at Dh250 and are available via Platinumlist. Seating is first-come, first-serve, so arrive early to claim your preferred spot.