'Baithak' brings Osman Mir and Aamir Mir to Dubai for live concert

Dubai’s live music calendar is about to get a deeply soulful upgrade as Baithak returns this July with a special edition that brings together legacy, lineage, and the timeless pull of Sufi sound.

Set for July 11 at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, the upcoming edition of the popular cultural series will feature legendary Indian folk and Sufi maestro Osman Mir, joined by his son Aamir Mir, for a rare father-son performance that bridges generations through music.

For audiences familiar with Osman Mir, the appeal is immediate. Known for his commanding stage presence and unmistakably rich voice, the Padma Shri awardee has spent decades interpreting and elevating folk and Sufi traditions, seamlessly weaving them with devotional and contemporary influences.

Sharing the stage with him is Aamir Mir, a rising talent who carries forward that legacy while bringing his own contemporary sensibility. Together, the duo is expected to present a repertoire that moves fluidly between classic Sufi compositions, Bollywood-inflected melodies, and nostalgic sing-along favourites.

It’s a fitting line-up for Baithak, a platform that has quickly carved a niche within Dubai’s cultural scene for its intimate, mehfil-style gatherings. Designed to recreate the warmth of traditional musical sittings, the experience leans into connection between artist and audience, past and present, memory and performance.

This edition, in particular, is expected to draw a diverse crowd, from devoted followers of Sufi music to families and younger listeners discovering the genre through a more contemporary lens. With its blend of high-energy numbers and deeply emotive compositions, the night promises a collective celebration.

As Baithak continues to spotlight artists who embody both tradition and evolution, the upcoming performance by Osman Mir and Aamir Mir stands out as one of the season’s most anticipated live music experiences.

Tickets are available exclusively on Platinumlist.