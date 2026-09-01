Badshah, Isha Rikhi announce separation 5 months after low-key wedding

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have announced that they are separating, just five months after their low-key wedding in March 2026. The couple shared matching statements on Instagram, saying the decision was mutual and requesting privacy.

“I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths,” the statement read. “This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.” They added that it would be their only statement and asked people not to make further assumptions about their relationship.

A hush-hush March wedding

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, and Isha reportedly married in an intimate traditional ceremony in March 2026, attended by close friends and family. The pair did not immediately announce the wedding themselves, but photographs and videos from the functions began circulating online after posts shared by Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi

At the time, reports claimed the couple had dated for approximately four years before getting married. Their relationship remained largely out of the spotlight, with neither regularly sharing public posts about the other.

It was only in June that Isha confirmed the marriage publicly during an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session. Replying to a follower asking if she was married, she wrote: “Yes, I am married,” and referred to Badshah as her “Pati Dev” in another response, effectively putting an end to the wedding speculation.

What sparked split rumours?

Speculation about trouble in their marriage had been growing for weeks before the joint announcement. In July, Isha shared cryptic and emotional social-media posts, including previously unseen wedding images, leading followers to wonder if the couple had parted ways.

Neither Badshah nor Isha addressed the nature of the reported differences and their separation statement offered no explanation beyond saying that they had decided to move forward on separate paths. Any claims about the reason for their split remain unconfirmed.

The marriage to Isha was Badshah’s second. The rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessemy. The former couple reportedly separated in 2020.