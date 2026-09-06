Bad Bunny wins first Primetime Emmy for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has won his first Primetime Emmy Award for his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny won Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the first night of the 78th Emmy Awards ceremonies on Saturday, September 5. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was credited as a producer and performer on the special.

The win marked the singer and rapper's first Primetime Emmy, adding another major award to his career.

The halftime show was the night's biggest winner, taking home seven awards, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Special. It also won for technical direction and camerawork, while Hamish Hamilton took Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show in February, delivering a 13-minute performance that celebrated Puerto Rican culture. The production featured scenes inspired by Puerto Rico, including a sugar cane field, bodega, wedding party and casita. Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin also appeared during the performance.

The show aired during Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots and drew an audience of 125 million viewers, according to the Television Academy.

The 78th Emmy Awards are being presented across three ceremonies, with the main televised ceremony scheduled for September 14.