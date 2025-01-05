Bad Bunny drops short film as teaser for upcoming album

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. Photo: AFP

Ahead of his new album's release this Sunday, global music sensation Bad Bunny has unveiled a short film, DeBI TiRAR MaS FOTos, as a prelude to the highly anticipated record.

It has been written and directed by the artist alongside filmmaker Ari Maniel Cruz Suarez.

The short film stars Jacobo Morales, a celebrated icon of Puerto Rican cinema and one of the island's most influential filmmakers, according to Deadline.

Morales plays the role of an elderly man reflecting on his life, accompanied by his devoted companion, Concho, voiced by Kenneth Canales.

Through a series of photographs, Morales' character revisits a Puerto Rico that no longer feels the same. His once-familiar world has been transformed, neighbours have become strangers, and the bakery he once visited is now under new ownership.

Despite the changes around him, the character holds on to cherished memories and the enduring power of nostalgia.

This film serves as both a creative expression and an emotional build-up to the album, set to drop this Sunday.

In addition to DeBI TiRAR MaS FOTos, a teaser for the film also revealed the album's title and release date.

Fans were further excited by the discovery of a 17-track line-up, with the word 'Bomba' prominently featured in the album's clues.

Bad Bunny treated fans to a special gift during the holiday season with the release of the song PIToRRO DE COCO.