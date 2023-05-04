Watch: Backstreet Boys band gets 'crazy' welcome by Mumbai hotel staff

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough couldn't contain their excitement and shared videos on social media

The Backstreet Boys are back in India after 13 years. The popular boy band arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of their highly anticipated DNA World Tour. The band members were greeted by paparazzi as well as enthusiastic fans who welcomed them to the city.

But they were in for more surprise. When the troupe arrived at the hotel, the staff welcomed them will a remix performance of Bollywood songs and the band's iconic number 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)'.

Band member Nick Carter took to Instagram to share his excitement and called it "Crazy!" and went on to say, "This is the first time I have seen anything like this in my entire career."

He wrote: "What [a] cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world."

Watch his excitement here:

His bandmate, Howie Dorough also recorded the moment and shared on social media, "What an amazing welcome in Mumbai!"

As part of their DNA World Tour, the band will perform in Mumbai and Delhi on May 4 and May 5, respectively.

The Backstreet Boys have AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson in the band, and they are in their fifth year of touring the world.

Touring UAE

One of the biggest boybands of all time is hitting Etihad Arena at Yas Island on May 7 and the tickets sold out in record time.

Lighting up the iconic Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, fans of pop and R&B can look forward to a night of musical mastery as one of the biggest boy bands in recent history perform a jaw-dropping show in the UAE capital.

Tickets

If you missed getting them in time, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is rolling out the red carpet for fans by offering a stay package inclusive of tickets. Book an exclusive two-night stay in one of the hotel’s premium Executive rooms, inclusive of a sumptuous breakfast, and get two standing or seated tickets. To kick off the evening, guests can also enjoy pre-show beverages at the chic Osmo – Lounge & Bar. The limited time offer is priced at Dh4,080 for two nights, and fans can book the package by emailing reservations_yasIsland@hilton.com or calling 02 208 6888.

