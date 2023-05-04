Backstreet Boys in Abu Dhabi: How to get last-minute tickets for the May 7 concert

A hotel in Yas Island is offering packages that include two tickets each

by Enid Grace Parker Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 11:40 AM Last updated: Thu 4 May 2023, 12:02 PM

Backstreet’s Back alright! Will you be at their DNA World Tour stop in Abu Dhabi? One of the biggest boybands of all time is hitting Etihad Arena at Yas Island on May 7 and the tickets sold out in record time! If you missed getting them in time, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is rolling out the red carpet for fans by offering a stay package inclusive of tickets.

Concert enthusiasts can book an exclusive two-night stay in one of the hotel’s premium Executive rooms, inclusive of breakfast, and get two standing or seated tickets.

To kick off the evening, guests can also enjoy pre-show beverages at the chic Osmo – Lounge & Bar. The limited time offer is priced at Dh4,080 for two nights.