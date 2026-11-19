Ayushmann Khurrana has spent more than a decade exploring love in all its forms: awkward, funny, forbidden and heartbreaking. Now, he's stepping into the shoes of one of Hindi cinema's most iconic romantic characters, Prem, in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions, the film stars Khurrana opposite Sharvari and is slated for a theatrical release on November 27.

In this conversation, the actor opens up about why a family love story has long been on his bucket list, how his understanding of love has evolved through his marriage to Tahira Kashyap, and why he has learnt to stop immersing himself so deeply in his characters that he loses touch with his own life.

You have always done very edgy, taboo-breaking films in the past. What made you say yes to a purely family-oriented love story?

I always wanted to do a film like this. I’m a huge fan of Rajshri and Sooraj Barjatya sir and I’ve grown up watching their films. It was part of my bucket list. And more than that, I’m a very script-driven person. This is a very progressive film, probably the most progressive Rajshri film. That really caught my eye. And here I am.

Tell us more about your character and your role in the movie.

Prem is a quintessential green flag and he’s very family oriented. Unlike my other films where I’ve had a curve of learning something, of coming of age in every film, in this one he’s always been a green flag. So, how he gets the families together and how he treats his partner, and towards the end there’s a message in the film. In all, that’s Prem.

In your previous films, you’ve always been the naughty one, the most adventurous one. Did you have to prepare to look convincing enough?

Prem in Yeh Prem Mol Liya has this naughtiness too in the initial part of the film, but that’s not the film. It’s more of a drama. It’s more of the families coming together, where each and every family member stands out as a protagonist.

So the grain of the film is different. It will be widely, probably the widest film of mine in terms of content, because most of my films have been multiplex films. This one will penetrate deeper, into smaller cities in the country.

How was it working with Sharvari as a co-star?

She’s a wonderful performer and a great human being. We are managed by the same production house, Yash Raj Films. So I’ve known her since her first film and I loved her in Bunty Babli 2, I loved the film as well. I’ve really seen her grow in every film. And in this one, in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, she’ll surprise everyone.

You have played love in multiple forms — awkward, funny, forbidden, heartbreaking. After all these years, and after your own marriage, what does love in its quintessential form mean to you in real life?

Love is easy and difficult also at the same time. It’s easy to fall in love, but it’s not easy to maintain. So love for me is definitely sacrifice. Being selfless, you have to be selfless in love. You have to be consistent in love. There has to be respect in love. More than the butterflies and the adventure part of it, it’s the respect and consistency for me.

Working with Sooraj Barjatya must have been a different experience altogether. What was the learning?

I think when you see him work, just looking at his method of working is learning in itself. Because after achieving so much, if you are still a humble person and a learner and somebody who’s open to opinions — I think that’s commendable. He’s very honest in his work. It comes across as a very honest person. So it comes across in his films also.

He has made a very honest film and you will see that he is somebody who’s open to new ideas, because this is a very progressive film, the most progressive Rajshri film. That’s a big learning for me, because I have worked with every kind of director.

In your previous films you’ve portrayed this image of a relatable boy-next-door, small town. Do you ever feel this image is getting boxed, or will this film change it?

Yes, I’m playing a boy-next-door in the film for sure. But in my recent film (Udta Teer), it was completely different. So, this is my staple genre — playing the boy-next-door, a guy who brings a change or has a certain value addition in the film.

But once in a while I detour and do films like Andhadhun or Article 15 or An Action Hero. This is my staple genre, and it’s still different because it’s the widest of them all. Yeh Prem… has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya, so it comes from that gaze and lens, which will take me to a tier-two and tier-three audience.

You play multiple roles, be it an singer, actor, writer, anchor. What is it that you enjoy the most?

I’m an artist. So, I think these are all facets of mine. I love to write and sing and be on stage. Stage is my first love. Of course, it all stems from there. I’ve been part of musicals during my school and college days. That’s why the training of singing, acting, dancing was there. But again, films are my staple. My core job is of being an actor on celluloid. But I love to detour and have these other facets of writing and singing and poetry. I’m glad I have these different passions, because you need that me-time, so you can create something on the side and come back to acting. You never know where you get inspiration from.

It’s been more than 12 years in the industry. What is it about stardom that you have learned?

The biggest learning is to keep your life simple. I have been like that since day one. I’ve had my share of learnings in my career graph. So I keep it simple. I’m not that materialistic as a person. I’m a simpleton at heart and a minimalist.

Do you ever feel it’s all getting overwhelming? Is there burnout for an artist?

I have been through that curve. Pre-pandemic, I was working 24x7. There were three, four releases a year and I was just drowned with work. But my method of working has changed. I don’t get over-awed or overwhelmed by the entire circus anymore. I have become more impromptu as an actor. I have become more a reactor than an actor. I take a lot of energy from my co-actors and react to those lines or scenarios or the scene. It’s been a beautiful curve, because I used to really immerse myself in the early days of theatre and films, and disconnect myself from reality and my family and friends. I think I live a more wholesome life now.