Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' turns seven

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 1:00 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 1:01 PM

It's been seven years since Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi was released.

To mark the seventh anniversary of the film, Khurrana shared a video on his Instagram story.

Adding to the celebration, director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari took to her Instagram account and shared a string of throwback pictures from the making of the film.

Expressing gratitude, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari wrote, "7 years #Bareillykibarfi. Gratitude for the love. And specially for you Amma, the cinema lover. I made Bareilly ki Barfi when the kids were 5 years old. But with Your insane confidence in me and telling that there is no reason to feel guilty to follow your dream. "I am there " Your words gave me the wings to follow my unknown path and the reason I got into making movies. Now when i look back there are so many anecdotes that i will savour always. I hope I continue to tell stories and make you proud."

Helmed by Tiwari, the film was based on Nicolas Barreau's best-selling novel The Ingredients of Love and was declared a hit at the box office.

The romantic drama film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa in prominent roles.

Bareilly Ki Barfi' gathered positive feedback from the audience as well as the critics.