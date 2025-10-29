Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Thamma' success, shares excitement for next film with Sooraj Barjatya

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is elated with the success of his latest film 'Thamma', and he's hopeful that it becomes the "biggest film" of his career so far. He also expressed his excitement about working with Sooraj Barjatya on his next project.

Speaking to ANI, Ayushmann said, "I am feeling good. Validation by the public is the biggest validation. For me, this is the biggest opening of my career and hopefully my biggest film as well."

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. It is the fifth instalment in the "Maddock Horror Comedy Universe" and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

On his upcoming projects, Ayushmann revealed he will soon start shooting for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's next film.

"The shoot is going to start in the next 4 days. It is like a dream for me that I am playing the character of Prem. Because I had just thought that I wished it would happen. And, it happened. There is something new in Sooraj ji's story, and it is a good thing. It is a family film like his films. The same film hasn't been released for many years," he said.

He also confirmed a collaboration with Yash Raj Films for a new project. "I am doing another project for YRF. It is a very interesting and new story. I am very excited, though, the title is not announced yet," he said.

Created under the Maddock Films banner, Thamma is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists.