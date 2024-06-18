Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in 'Daayra'?

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo by PTI)

In the coming months, Bollywood lovers will see several fresh on-screen pairings.

Reportedly, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been roped in to star in director Meghna Gulzar's new film, Daayra.

"Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source was quoted as saying.

An official announcement regarding the project's timeline is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Khurrana is also set to share screen space with actor Sara Ali Khan in an upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.